Assam CM urges self-reliance as 82,219 youths receive CMAAA financial support under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As part of the month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' being organised to commemorate the completion of 25 years of uninterrupted public service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today provided financial assistance to 82,219 aspiring young men and women of the state under the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA) here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister called upon the youth to become self-reliant through creativity, technical skills and hard work, while also becoming active partners in the journey towards building an Atmanirbhar Asom. He said that the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan had been launched as part of the Government's efforts to empower the younger generation and make them self-reliant. However, he said the success of the Government's initiative would ultimately depend on whether the beneficiaries made proper and productive use of the financial assistance and successfully built sustainable livelihoods.

The Chief Minister said, "We have not come to power merely to become Chief Minister or Ministers. Our goal is to establish Assam as one of the top-performing States in the country. The youth of Assam can extend a helping hand in this endeavour. We are always there to support them. Let our younger generation move forward with hard work, sacrifice and a positive mindset."

At today's event, the Chief Minister also formally announced the commencement of the Youth Welfare and Empowerment Department, which has been constituted to implement various welfare-oriented schemes and initiatives for the youth of Assam. It may be recalled that the Chief Minister announced the creation of this new department during his Independence Day address this year.

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