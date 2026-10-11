Guwahati: Himashree’s body reaches home; choreographers’ association files FIR

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The body of dancer Himashree Boro arrived at her residence in Chapaidong, Bonda, Guwahati, on Saturday, leaving her family and relatives grief-stricken. A large number of people gathered at the residence as a sombre atmosphere prevailed.

According to police official, the body was transported from Vizag in Visakhapatnam to Guwahati in a deep-freezer ambulance under the Assam government's Shraddhanjali Scheme, implemented under the direction of the Chief Minister.

Official said DIG Amrit Bhuiyan and SSP Bedanta Barakakati of the Special Branch headquarters coordinated with the Andhra Pradesh Police, the medical department and the ambulance agency to facilitate the transportation. The coordination also covered the post-mortem examination, which was conducted in the absence of her family members.

The ambulance reached Guwahati after a continuous 36-hour journey undertaken by two drivers. Officials further said the body could not be transported by air because of extensive decomposition.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Choreographers' Association lodged an FIR at Dispur Police Station against Govinda, an event manager based in Visakhapatnam, in connection with Boro's mysterious death in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: Himashree Boro Fell From Open Train Door, Died: Eyewitnesses