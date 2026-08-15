Assam: CM’s medals for police, emergency service personnel announced for I-Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has announced the conferment of the Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in a Crisis Situation and the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding Service on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

According to a notification issued by the Home (A) Department, the Governor approved the awards for personnel of the Assam Police, Fire & Emergency Services and Prisons in recognition of their service.

A total of 33 personnel were selected for the Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in a Crisis Situation. The recipients included Devojyoti Mukherjee, IPS, Ankur Jain, IPS, Padmanabh Baruah, IPS, Jayanta Sarathi Borah, APS, Mrinal Deka, APS, Sumita Sormah, APS, Ripunjoy Kakoti, APS and Moitrayee Deka, APS, among others.

Another 36 personnel were selected for the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding Service. The awardees included Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IPS, Pabindra Kumar Nath, APS, Debasish Sarmah, APS, Leena Doley, APS, Patrick Ronghang, APS, Ujjal Pratim Baruah, APS, Rubul Gogoi, APS and Gourav Kumar Agarwal, APS, among others.

The notification listed a total of 69 awardees under the two categories and directed the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Assam, to arrange publication and dissemination of the announcement through local newspapers and electronic media.

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