Assam CM's Statue Plan Gains Support from Cooch Behar Royal Family Trust

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Cooch Behar Royal Family Successors Welfare Trust has welcomed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's proposal to install large statues of Maharaja Naranarayana and his commander-in-chief, Vishwabir Chilarai, also known as Shukladhwaj along the Assam-West Bengal border.

In a letter emailed to Sarma on October 14, the trust expressed appreciation for the announcement and hoped the statues would be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The trust highlighted the contributions of the 16th-century rulers in defending the region, rebuilding the Kamakhya temple and supporting Srimanta Sankardeva's spread of Vaishnavism, including the establishment of a satra at Madhupur in Cooch Behar.

It also welcomed the state government's Rs 35-crore scheme for developing Madhupur Satra.

During Sarma's recent visit to Cooch Behar, a delegation led by trust president Kumar Jitendra Narayan submitted a memorandum seeking the reclamation of encroached satra land, development of Damodar Dham at Baikunthapur and naming the under-construction bridge connecting Dhubri in Assam with Phulbari in Meghalaya after Mahabir Chilarai.

The delegation also sought the development of tourism infrastructure, reconstruction of the historic Gohain Kamal Ali road and preservation of the cultural heritage of Assam and West Bengal.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma To Inaugurate Six-Storey Assam Bhavan In Bengaluru