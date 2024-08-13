Assam: Co-ordination Committee for Tribal Organizations Association demands one Rajya Sabha seat

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Co-ordination Committee for Tribal Organizations Association (CCTOA), demanded to nominate Aditya Khakhlari, Secretary General of All Assam Tribal Sangha, as a member of the Rajya Sabha to fill one of the two currently vacant seats in Assam.

The umbrella body of the tribal organization CCTOA requested the Chief Minister to nominate Khakhlari as a member of the Rajya Sabha. In the letter, CCTOA said, “Khaklhlari has played a pivotal role in uniting the tribal organizations of Assam on a single platform and has been a vocal advocate for various issues concerning tribal rights and interests in Assam. With his extensive leadership experience, he has established himself as a prominent public figure across the State. We believe that his deep understanding of tribal issues and his first-hand experience working at the grassroots level make him an ideal candidate to represent the ethnic communities of Assam in the Rajya Sabha.”

