Assam: Coca-Cola denies report on death of workers

GUWAHATI: This is with reference to the unfortunate incident reported in Bengaluru, where four workers, originally from Assam, were found deceased at their rented residence. The individuals were working at a CFA (Access Warehousing)–operated warehouse in Hoskote and were engaged on a daily-wage basis by the CFA. We would like to clarify that Coca-Cola is not involved in this matter.

The individuals mentioned were contractual/indirect workers employed by Sona Productive People and were not employees of Coca-Cola,” a press release issued by a representative of Coca-Cola said.

Also Read: Does any mechanism to track migrant workers exist?