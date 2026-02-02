Guwahati

Assam: Coca-Cola denies report on death of workers

This is with reference to the unfortunate incident reported in Bengaluru, where four workers, originally from Assam, were found deceased at their rented residence.
GUWAHATI: This is with reference to the unfortunate incident reported in Bengaluru, where four workers, originally from Assam, were found deceased at their rented residence. The individuals were working at a CFA (Access Warehousing)–operated warehouse in Hoskote and were engaged on a daily-wage basis by the CFA. We would like to clarify that Coca-Cola is not involved in this matter.

The individuals mentioned were contractual/indirect workers employed by Sona Productive People and were not employees of Coca-Cola,” a press release issued by a representative of Coca-Cola said.

