Does any mechanism to track migrant workers exist?

Four Assam workers die in Bengaluru

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: People from various sections of society in the state have expressed concern that four youths from Lakhimpur, who had gone to Bengaluru in search of jobs barely three months ago, were found dead in the morning today. The youths, who were working in a private company, were found dead in the same room, and the cause of death remains unclear.

This is not the first time that youths from the state working outside met their end at their workplace. An incident occurred in September last year, too, when nine workers from Assam died at a construction site in Minjur, Tamil Nadu.

The Assam government has taken up the matter of the death of four workers with the Karnataka government. Assam Police are in touch with their counterparts in Karnataka. After the investigation into their deaths, the state government is making arrangements to bring the bodies of the youth back to their native villages.

Expressing his condolence over the untimely death of the youths, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “This is an unfortunate incident. I have instructed the Assam Police to assist the Karnataka Police in their investigation. I will speak with the Karnataka Chief Minister regarding the matter.”

The four youths who expired today are Jayanta Chinte (21), Nirendranath Taid (20), D Taid (18) and Dharanjay Taid (21). The youths were employed at a Coca-Cola warehouse in Mutsandra village on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The police said the incident came to light when their co-workers failed to get any response from them in the morning today. The local police have filed a case at the Silubele police station, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. During their preliminary investigation, the police suspect that suffocation may have caused the deaths.

Thousands of youth from Assam leave for different states in search of jobs, but there is no monitoring mechanism in place. Although there is an app for them to register when they leave the state for work, registration is optional, and most do not register with the Labour department portal. Many youths from villages in Assam fall into the clutches of middlemen who promise them employment outside the state, and they leave with such people. Upon reaching their destination, most of them are bound to stay in unhygienic places and work in unsafe environments. As most work in the unorganized sector, it is not possible for the state government to lend any assistance in case of any worker falling into trouble. Many also hesitate to inform their family members if they land in any trouble.

Labour department sources said that they are ready to help any migrant worker outside the state, but they have to be in touch. Such workers should, therefore, inform the labour department about their place of work and their employer details so that any kind of assistance can be extended to them in case of any problem. If the parents of such workers come to know about any incident befalling them, they should inform the nearest police station or other authorities, the sources added.

