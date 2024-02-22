Assam College Teachers’ Association President Placed under Suspension

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Higher Education placed ACTA (Assam College Teachers’ Association) president Dr. Jayanta Baruah under suspension as per Section 6 sub-section 1(a) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964.

Dr. Baruah is an associate professor in the Department of Political Science at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, Jamugurihat, Sonitpur district.

According to sources, Dr. Baruah was accused of unauthorised absences from classes. In the academic year 2022–23, he was present in the college for 154 of the 257 working days and allotted a tutor for two months, with his salary borne by him. In that year, he took 12 days of CL and five days of DL.

In the academic year 2023–24 (till November 2023), he was present at the college for 128 of the 200 working days. He also allotted a tutor by bearing the salary himself. He took 12 days of CL and five days of DL until November 15, 2023.

Allegations are that Dr. Baruah remains busy more with ACTA work than taking classes, and that has come to the attention of the Education Department. The suspension order makes it clear that Dr. Baruah will not move the headquarters without approval from the competent authority.

