Reopen portal for teacher recruitment: C-TET passed candidates to Assam CM

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A section of candidates who have qualified for the C-TET (Central TET) recently (examination results announced on February 15, 2024) has appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to allow them to sit for the ensuing LP and UP teacher recruitment drive.

These candidates missed the last date of application for the ensuing recruitment drive of LP and UP teachers as the results of the C-TET were declared on January 15, 2024, and the portal receiving applications for the recruitment drive closed on January 13, 2024.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the candidates said, “We (a few aspirants of C-TET) couldn’t appear in the C-TET August 2023 examination due to the unavailability of seat capacity, and the C-TET January 2024 result is already out. As per the public notice, there would be no state TET examination for the next two years, and thereby, aspiring candidates were advised to appear for the CTET exam and qualify it in order to participate in your respective state teacher recruitment drive. But, according to the latest notification for the recruitment of LP/UP teachers, the last date to apply was February 13, 2024, which is already over. And the C-TET January 21 result is declared on February 15, 2024, and it’s totally not fair to deprive us for only two days; we demand our rights. We just want our rights but nothing.”

The letter further said, “So we request that you not deprive the candidates of two days and give them the opportunity to apply. We hope and trust that you will honour our request and give us this opportunity without disappointing us. Therefore, we request that you reopen the portal for 2 days only and provide a fair chance to the deserving candidates for this recruitment process.”

