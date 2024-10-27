Assam: Colony Bazar gears up for Kali Puja celebrations in Guwahati city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The city’s Colony Bazar is abuzz with preparations for the upcoming Kali Puja celebrations, organized by the Vivekananda Sporting Club. This year’s festivities hold special significance as the club marks its platinum jubilee.

The prestigious event’s budget is Rs 35 lakhs, ensuring an unforgettable experience for devotees. The theme of this year’s puja pandal is a stunning replica of the iconic ‘Wat Arun Temple’ of Thailand.

The pandal will be open to the public from October 30, and committee members are anticipating a substantial influx of devotees. The city’s various puja committees are also putting the final touches on their respective pandals, promising an exciting and spiritual experience for all.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our platinum jubilee and have worked tirelessly to create an unforgettable experience for devotees,” said committee member. With its unique theme and grand celebrations, the Vivekananda Sporting Club’s Kali Puja is set to be a major attraction in Guwahati’s festive calendar.

Also read: Assam: Annual Ratanti Kali Puja at Dhubri Samsan Mandir concludes