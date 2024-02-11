Assam: Annual Ratanti Kali Puja at Dhubri Samsan Mandir concludes

DHUBRI: Annual Ratanti Kali Puja at Dhubri Samsan Mandir with two-day long programmes held under the auspices of Dhubri Samsan Mandir Management Committee concluded on Friday night. An art competition among the students and cultural programme were also held along with rituals in the temple.

“Sit and Draw Competition” was monitored by veteran artists Arjun Sharma, Shyamal Ghosh, Ashish Ghosh, Dipankar Baral, Tapas Pal and Tarun Mitra of Dhubri. The songs of many local artistes enthralled the audience with their devotional song. Among them was the song “Ma Amay” by child artist Abdulla louded by audience. In the programme, senior journalis Tarekeshwar Pal Ranjit Ghosh and Mehtab Ahmed, social worker, Sanjib Kundu, Pradip Dev and Niloy Chaki were felicitated.

