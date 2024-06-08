Assam Commemorates World Food Safety Day with Emphasis on Public Awareness and Safety Protocols

Guwahati: The Food Safety Commissionerate under the state Department of Health and Family Welfare commemorated World Food Safety Day on Friday. The event was organized at the Sri Sri Madhavdev International Auditorium at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati. An interesting meeting was organised on the theme of this year's World Food Security Day theme, 'Preparing for Unexpected Situations' on the occasion.

ASHA workers and health department employees, along with officials and employees of other departments and students from multiple educational institutions, attended the event. Commissioner and Secretary of Health Department Dr. P. Ashok Babu, Secretary Barnali Sharma, Retired Food Inspector Hiren Gogoi, and Retired Food Analyst Narendra Nath Das took part in the event and shared their knowledge regarding several key topics pertaining to the international event. Each speaker emphasized the responsibility of the government and the people to eat safe food with proper nutrition and maintain a better lifestyle.

Food Analyst Anupam Gogoi mentioned that, traditionally, there was almost no challenge of unsafe food when farmers used cow dung as manure. But with agricultural mechanization, food security is now threatened by the uncontrolled application of various chemical fertilizers, pesticides, etc., and the risk has grown manifold. Hence, public awareness plays an important role in food safety nowadays, he said.

Barnali Sharma advocated the setting up of kitchen gardens in every household, adding that people should be more aware of the proper use of refrigeration techniques.

The participants also took an oath to raise awareness about safe food consumption. The welcome address was delivered by Anupam Gogoi, while Commissioner Abhijit Barua presented the vote of thanks. In conjunction with Food Safety Day, food safety awareness manuals, leaflets, etc. were distributed, tips were displayed through mobile vehicles, and food safety measures were also demonstrated.

A list of safety procedures to be followed in terms of food was also released during the event. Some of the key points included always washing hands thoroughly with soap and water before handling food, after using the restroom, and after handling raw meat, poultry, or eggs; regular cleaning and sanitization of kitchen surfaces, cutting boards, and utensils to prevent cross-contamination; storage of perishable foods, such as meat, dairy, and fresh produce, in the refrigerator at 4°C (40°F) or below; freezing items that won't be used immediately to extend their shelf life and maintain safety; keeping raw meats separate from other foods in the refrigerator to prevent cross-contamination; cooking foods to the appropriate internal temperatures to kill harmful bacteria; using a food thermometer to ensure meats are cooked properly, ie poultry: 74°C (165°F), ground meats: 71C (160°F), beef, pork, lamb: 63°C (145°F) with a rest time of 3 minutes; reheating leftovers to at least 74°C (165°F); storage of raw meats on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator to prevent pieces from dripping onto other food items; washing all fruits and vegetables under running water before consumption, even if they are to be peeled; always checking expiration dates on food packages and consume or discard foods accordingly; following the "First In, First Out" principle by using older products before newer ones; reporting any food safety concerns, such as suspected foodborne illnesses or contaminated products, to the toll free number and sharing food safety knowledge with family and friends to promote community health.

By adopting these practices, people can significantly reduce the risk of food-borne diseases and contribute to a safer food supply chain, as mentioned in the safety procedures.

