Assam: Commissionerate of Taxes Launches Online Module

Guwahati: The Commissionerate of Taxes, Assam, has launched an online software module for the SGST Reimbursement Scheme. The module, which went live on August 20, will enable eligible units to submit online applications for entitlement certificates and claim SGST reimbursement under the Assam Industrial Schemes.

The online portal, accessible at https://commercialtax.assam.gov.in, will streamline the reimbursement process, allowing taxpayers to track their applications and ensuring a more efficient and automated system.

For any clarifications or assistance, applicants can contact the HELPDESK toll-free number at 18001023385.

