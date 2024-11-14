Assam: Committee for Selection of ‘Van Paryavaran Bhawan’ Site Formed in Guwahati

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Environment and Forest Department has constituted a committee for identification of land in Guwahati. The department issued a notification constituting a committee to select suitable land and initiate the planning for the construction of the proposed 'Van Paryavaran Evam Jalvayu Bhawan'. This integrated office building will serve the Environment and Forest Department (Aranya Bhawan), Pollution Control Board Assam (PCBA), State environment impact assessment authority (SEIAA), State level expert appraisal committee (SEAC), Independent Review Organization (IRO), Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Government of India, Guwahati, and also carry out building design, identify stakeholders of the Government of Assam and MoEF&CC, and source of funds, etc.

The committee, chaired by the Principal Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Assam, includes members from various departments, including the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (Building), the Chairman of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, the Chairman, State Expert Appraisal Committee, the Member Secretary, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, and the Member Secretary, State Expert Appraisal Committee, Assam.

The project aims to establish an efficient workspace for environmental management and policy implementation within the state.

Also Read: MoEF&CC Orders Assam Forest Department to Investigate Tree Felling Near Dighalipukhuri for Flyover Construction