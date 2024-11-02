MoEF&CC Orders Assam Forest Department to Investigate Tree Felling Near Dighalipukhuri for Flyover Construction

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The forest protection division of the MoEF&CC (Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change) instructed the Assam forest department to scrutinise the matter of the proposed tree felling near Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati for the construction of a flyover from Dighalipukhuri to Nonmati and implement appropriate measures according to statutory provisions. The Union ministry instructed the state forest department to furnish an action taken report promptly.

The instruction from the Union ministry is a response to a public grievance application that a retired chemical engineer formerly employed in the petroleum sector, Tridib Borah, lodged through the Prime Minister's Public Grievance Cell recently. It was accompanied by RTI responses provided by PWD (roads) regarding their initiative to remove trees for constructing the 6-km-long flyover linking Noonmati with Dighalipukhuri. PWD (roads) had disclosed in the RTI responses that 21 trees were designated for removal without conducting any environmental impact assessment or public consultation.

