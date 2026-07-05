Assam Concludes First Phase of Statewide Yoga Master Trainers Programme

GUWAHATI: The “PM Shree Gaonwe Gaonwe Yoga Maha Abhiyan” was launched at Lok Bhavan, Assam on June 21, 2026, with the aim of promoting yoga as a part of daily life and building a mass wellness movement across the state.

The initiative, guided by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, was launched on the occasion of International Day of Yoga in alignment with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of the first phase, an 11-day integrated training programme for master trainers was conducted across six districts—Bongaigaon, Kamrup, Cachar, Jorhat, Kokrajhar and Sonitpur.

A total of 598 participants successfully completed the training and were designated as master trainers who will conduct yoga sessions and awareness programmes at the grassroots level. The district-wise participation included 100 trainees each from Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Cachar, and 99 each from Sonitpur and Kamrup.

Governor Acharya expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, district administrations, AYUSH officials, trainers and participants for their support in implementing the initiative.

He urged stakeholders to take yoga to every household and village to build healthier and more resilient communities, while stating that the programme will be expanded to other districts in phases, a press release said.

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