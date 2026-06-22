Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya launches yoga and heritage initiatives

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya launched two flagship initiatives, ‘PM Shri Gaonwe-Gaonwe Yoga Maha Abhiyan’ and ‘Amar Mati-Amar Nayak’, at Gandhi Ashram in Sualkuchi on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga.

The programmes will initially be implemented in Kamrup, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Jorhat, Kokrajhar and Sonitpur districts before being expanded across the state.

The yoga campaign aims to promote healthy living and take the benefits of yoga to every village, while the ‘Amar Mati-Amar Nayak’ initiative seeks to identify and honour unsung local heroes and preserve Assam’s heritage.

The Governor participated in a yoga session and said both initiatives would help build a healthy and conscious society. He also paid tribute to Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, Maniram Dewan and other heroes of Assam and presented awards to winners of the district-level yoga competition organised by the Kamrup district administration.

Several dignitaries, including Hajo-Sualkuchi MLA Prakash Chandra Das, attended the programme, a press release said.

Also Read: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya mourns death of five IAF personnel in Jorhat crash