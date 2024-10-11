Assam: Conduct periodic assessment test from October 14, SSA to schools

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) directed all the schools to conduct the Periodic Assessment Test (PAT) from October 14, 2024, and one mock test on November 25, 2024.

SSA asked all the Additional District Commissioners (Education), District Mission Coordinators (DMCs), SSA, District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs), and inspectors of schools of all districts regarding the smooth conduct of the weekly school-level tests.

In a letter, the SSA instructed the schools to conduct the school-level PAT and record the performance of five students from each class against the ten questions for each subject in the specific SARAL application. The sets of the question papers will be further provided by the DIET (District Institute of Education and Training) concerned and DMC before the start of each test to the CRCC (Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator) concerned and nodal teacher of the schools. Each school will organize the school-level test on its own, like a class test, from time to time. The weekly school-level test will be conducted from class I to class X, and for every subject, the examination will cover five students and ten questions per subject, the SSA directed.

According to the PAT programme, on October 15, the exam for the language subject will be conducted for classes I and III. On October 15, Mathematics exam will be conducted for class II and class IV. On October 16, Language exam will be conducted for classes V and VII. Language/MIL (Modern Indian Language) exam will be conducted on October 18 for classes VIII and X. Mathematics exam will be conducted for classes I and III on October 19. Mathematics exam will be conducted on October 21 for classes VI and IX. On October 22, Language exam will be conducted for classes II and IV. On October 23, Mathematics exam will be conducted for classes V and VII. Mathematics exam will be conducted for class VIII and class X on October 24. Environmental Studies or Environmental Science (EVS) exam will be conducted on October 25 for classes I and III. On October 28, Science exam will be held for class X and Social Science for class VI. On October 29, EVS exam will be conducted for classes II and IV. On October 30, EVS and Social Science exams will be conducted for classes V and VIII. On November 1, Social Science exam will be held for classes VIII and IX. On November 2, Social Science exam will be conducted for class IX and Language exam for class VI, and on November 4, Science exam will be held for classes VI and IX.

Also Read: Assam: ‘DEE, SSA will clear salaries of newly regularized teachers’ (sentinelassam.com)