Assam: ‘DEE, SSA will clear salaries of newly regularized teachers’

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Department of School Education has asked the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) and the Samagra Siksha, Assam (SSA) to clear their respective shares of salaries they owe to the contractual teachers whose jobs have been regularized in the special recruitment drive in August this year.

The Deputy Secretary of the Department of School Education has written a letter to the Mission Director, SSA, and DEE regarding the payment of salaries of the teachers regularized through the special recruitment drive. The letter said, “The contractual and state pool teachers working under Samagra Shiksha, Assam, have already been regularized through the special recruitment drive. As the teachers were not under the control of Director, Elementary Education, Assam during the period of contractual engagement, therefore, technically, Director, Elementary Education, Assam shall not be able to pay their salary during the period of contractual engagement.”

The letter further said, “In view of the above, Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha, Assam is directed to pay the salary of the teachers for the period of their contractual engagement, and Director, Elementary Education, Assam is also directed to pay the salary of the newly regularized teachers from the date of their joining as regular teachers.”

Earlier, the Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) appealed to Education Minister Ranoj Pegu to pay the full salary of the teachers who got their jobs regularized through the special recruitment drive.

In a letter, ASPTA pointed out, “Teachers appointed through the special recruitment drive joined on September 16-17 due to various reasons. They crossed the joining date. Even now, many of them are yet to join, and appointment letters for over 400 have not been issued as yet. As per rules, the Education Department pays salaries from the date of joining. But for the remaining days, the previous employer or authority should pay, although no order has been given so far to prepare the bills. Nobody seems to be willing to take the responsibility for those days. If the teachers do not get their full salaries, they will have to face immense hardships.”

However, DEE, Assam, has asked the district elementary education officers (DEEOs), deputy inspectors of schools, and block elementary education officers (BEEOs) to submit the first salary proposals of the primary teachers who got their jobs regularized recently through a special recruitment drive. The directorate has made it clear before the district education officers to release provisional salaries for the newly regularized teachers for a maximum period of six months till the payment of their regular salaries as the government rules.

Also Read: ‘Clear full salary of teachers appointed through special recruitment drive’: Assam State Primary Teachers' Association to Education Minister Ranoj Pegu (sentinelassam.com)