Assam: Confederation of Indian Industry Welcomes Union Budget 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) welcomed the Union Budget 2026, stating that it placed strong emphasis on inclusive development, regional growth and long-term capacity building across key sectors of the economy. CII said the Budget balanced economic growth with social priorities and noted that the North East was poised to gain significantly from the government’s focus on inclusive and region-specific development.

Commenting on the Budget, Pradeep Bagla, Chairman of the CII North East Council and Managing Director of Amrit Cement Limited, said the proposals reinforced the government’s commitment to balanced and sustainable growth through targeted measures aimed at strengthening regional development, social infrastructure and economic resilience. He added that the focus on tourism, healthcare and community-linked development aligned with industry’s long-term priorities.

Highlighting the announcement of the Buddhist Circuit initiative in the North East, Bhaskar Phukan, Chairman of the CII Assam State Council and Managing Director of Numaligarh Refinery Limited, said the initiative was expected to unlock the region’s cultural and tourism potential. He stated that it would help develop sustainable tourism infrastructure, attract private investment, promote cultural exchange and support community livelihoods while creating long-term value for the region.

Referring to the proposal to establish National Mental Health Institutes in Tezpur along with NIMHANS II, Phukan said the move marked a significant step in strengthening the country’s healthcare ecosystem. He noted that it would improve regional access to quality mental healthcare and contribute to more inclusive care, especially for underserved areas and the ageing population.

He further said the announcement to promote the agarwood sector in the North East would support sustainable cultivation, value addition and exports, generate rural livelihoods and boost MSME growth, particularly in Assam and Tripura, which have the country’s largest agarwood reserves.

