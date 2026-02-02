Union Budget offered no roadmap for country’s future: Gaurav Gogoi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday strongly criticized the Union Budget 2026–27, terming it a “template budget” that lacks vision, urgency and a clear roadmap for the country’s future.

In a post on his official X handle, Gogoi said, the Union Budget 2026–27 reflects complacency at a moment when the country needed vision, purpose, clarity and urgency. It was a template budget and offered no real roadmap even as shifting global conditions demand foresight and preparedness.

Had it been an election year, the BJP would have tried to present a bold, aggressive budget and long-term reforms. Instead, this reads like the budget of a government content to sit back and coast through the next three years in power. There is little ambition for structural transformation, but ample comfort for select corporate friends and entrenched big business interests.

While countries such as the US, UK, China and Japan are acting decisively to strengthen their domestic economies through long-term reforms, India has been offered hesitation, drift, and a worrying lack of purpose .

