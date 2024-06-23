Assam: Congress candidate of Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency moves CEC with complaint

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Congress candidate of the Barpeta Lok Sabha Constituency, Deep Bayan, has moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) with a complaint regarding the difference in the number of votes shown as polled in the Barpeta constituency on April 7 and the number of votes found on June 4, the day of counting. The candidate has raised the demand that the ECI explain the difference in the number of total votes cast and take the necessary action.

In his letter to the Chief Election Commission (CEC), Deep Bayan said, “…I would like to inform you that, as per the counting of total votes tolled in No. 3 Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency on the day of polling, it was 16,76,633 as per the official records of the Election Commission on the day of polling, i.e., April 7, 2024. However, on the day of counting, it was found that the total votes polled in the constituency were 16,88,647, as per the official record of the Election Commission. The difference of votes polled as recorded on the day of polling, i.e., April 7, 2024, to those recorded on the day of counting is found to be 12,014 in numbers. This discrepancy of 12,014 votes has not been explained by the Election Commission of India, nor does there exist any reason to have such a big discrepancy or variation. Naturally, it has come to the mind of all voters that some irregularities have taken place with the whole process of polling using the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and/or the system associated with the polling and counting process. Herein, I would also like to bring to your knowledge that my Election Agent, Mr. Shaizuddin Ahmed, earlier, on May 14, 2024, filed a written complaint before the Election Commission of India with regard to the issue of entry of unauthorised persons into the Strong Room of No. 3 Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency and thereafter demanded money from the District Returning Officer-cum-District Commissioner, Nalbari, Assam.”

“Therefore, I hereby protest the occurrence of such a huge discrepancy, anomaly, or variation in the total number of votes and also fear that some kind of serious irregularity has definitely taken place that needs to be examined by the competent authority of ECI and made public as to why the variation in the total votes had been recorded on the aforesaid two days. I also request your honour to direct the Election Commissioner to provide me with an explanation on the above aspects at the earliest. I also request that you’re given the honour to take the necessary action as per law in this regard.”

