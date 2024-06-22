Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Stages Dharna in Guwahati Alleging NEET and NET Exam Irregularities, Demands Independent Inquiry

GUWAHATI: In sync with AICC’s (All India Congress Committee) dharna at the all-India level against the irregularities in NEET and NET examinations, the APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) also staged dharna in front of Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati today.

Speaking to the media, APCC president Bhupen Borah said, “In the past seven years, there have been as many as 70 question paper leakages in the country. In Assam, question paper leakage is common in every important examination. The Chief Minister took to the internet during examinations but could not stop question paper leakages. Involving a section of BJP-RSS loyalists in the holding of examinations with a view to gaining dictatorship is the reason behind such leakages of question papers in important examinations. In most of the cases, the epicentres of such paper leakages are BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and BJP-JD-(U)-ruled Bihar. On May 5, when 24 lakh candidates took the NEET examination, the Congress alleged the leakage of question papers. The NTA that holds the NEET examination declared the results on June 4, ten days ahead of the scheduled date of the declaration. The original date for the declaration of NEET results was June 14. The BJP government made an attempt to hush up the irregularities in the NEET examination by declaring its results on the day scheduled for the counting of votes. The Union Education Minister pooh-poohed the Congress’ allegation of NEET question paper leakage as baseless. The leakage of question papers came to light with the arrest of the accused, who disclosed details. We demand an inquiry into the NEET question paper leakage by an independent forensic agency under the supervision of the Supreme Court of India.”

Also Read: SEBA Announces HSLC Compartmental Exam Results: 42.56% Pass Rate with Females Outshining Males

Also watch: