Assam: Congress delegation visits families of Sonapur road accident victims

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A delegation of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday visited the residences of two victims of the fatal road accident on National Highway 37 near Sonapur in Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Seven people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a passenger Traveller on Sunday. The Congress delegation visited the families of Tafazzul Ali, the handyman of the vehicle, and Jyotika Ronghang, a passenger and resident of Bhogpur in Guwahati.

During the visit, the delegation met the bereaved family members, took stock of their situation and expressed condolences over the loss of their loved ones. The Congress leaders assured the families of their continued support during the difficult period.

The APCC urged the Assam government to provide adequate financial assistance and one-time ex-gratia compensation to the families of all the victims without delay.

The delegation also called for immediate strengthening of road safety measures along National Highway 37 to prevent similar accidents in the future. It stressed the need for stricter safety measures and effective enforcement along the highway.

The delegation comprised APCC General Secretary Shantanu Borah, Guwahati City District Congress Committee president Swapan Das, and senior spokespersons Gopal Sarma and Bidisha Neog.

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