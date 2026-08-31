Sonapur: Six Killed in Road Accident on NH-27 in Khetri

Guwahati: On Sunday night, six people were killed in a road accident at Khetri in Sonapur, after a passenger Traveller collided head-on with a truck on National Highway 27. As per reports, the accident occurred when the Traveller reportedly fell into a large pothole on the highway and subsequently crashed into the truck. The poor condition of the national highway has sparked anger among localpeople , who blamed the authorities for failing to address the deteriorating road conditions.

After the accident, residents staged protests at the site, expressing their frustration over the alleged negligence in maintaining the highway. The administration and MLA Tapan Das reportedly faced strong criticism from the protesting residents.

Das later visited the accident site and appealed to people to remain calm.

However, today morning, a passenger bus and a truck were reportedly stranded on the same stretch of road after becoming stuck due to potholes. The vehicles were unable to proceed, highlighting the continuing problems faced by commuters on the highway.

The accidents have renewed concerns over road safety and the condition of NH-27 in Sonapur