Assam: Congress demands extension of time for suggestions and objections

Delimitation of panchayat constituencies

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The delimitation committee of the Panchayat and Rural Development, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), submitted a memorandum on Friday to the principal secretary of Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department and requested him for extension of time to submit representations, suggestions, and objections in respect of the Draft Delimitation published by the District Delimitation Commissions all over Assam on September 17.

In the memorandum, APCC said, "The Draft Delimitation published by the various district delimitation commissions, it appears that there is a gross violation of government-approved comprehensive guidelines in the draft delimitation of Gaon Panchyat (GP), Anchalik Panchayat (AP), Zila Panchyat (ZP), and Block Reorganization which needs considerable time to go through the same and submit the objections, and as such, unless some more time is given to file objections, it would be very difficult on the part of the aggrieved parties, individuals, to file suggestions and objections within stipulated time. We, therefore, request you to kindly consider our request in the interest of justice and be pleased to extend at least one week more time with effect from September 21 to file the suggestions, objections in respect of the draft delimitation of GP, AP, ZP, and Block Reorganization."

The memorandum was submitted by APCC's chairman of the delimitation committee, Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, convenor Utpal Doley, and others.

