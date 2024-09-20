Assam: SOP for timely conduct of delimitation and block reorganization in Kamrup (M) district

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Office of the District Commissioner, Kamrup Metropolitan District, Guwahati has issued a notification informing that for the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and smooth and timely conduct of delimitation of GP/AP/ZP and Block Reorganization in Kamrup (M) district, a LAC-wise hearing is required to be held from September 23 to September 25.

The notification said that Addittional District Commissioner Biswajit Saikia will conduct the hearing LAC wise in Dimoria, assisted by the Circle Officer, Dimoria, and BDO, Dimoria, Dev. Block, BDO, Chandrapur, Dev. Block in the Circle Office, Dimoria. Again, Addittional District Commissioner Jiwan Krishna Goswami will conduct the hearing LAC-wise in Jalukbari, assited by the Circle Officer, Azara, and BDO, Rani Dev. Block, in the Circle Office, Azara, the notification added.

The notification further said that the hearings shall be conducted at the respective venues from 10:00 a.m. onwards from September 23 to September 25, keeping separate dates for individuals and organizations, the notification added.

