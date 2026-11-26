STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Habe Teron within 24 hours over allegations levelled against him by a woman, while questioning the BJP and the state government's response to the controversy.

Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur said a person accused of deceiving a woman should not continue to occupy a dignified constitutional position. She also urged Assam Police to register a suo motu case and ensure appropriate punishment if the allegations were established.

Borthakur said she had written to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam State Commission for Women chairperson Angoorlata Deka on Tuesday night through email and WhatsApp, seeking their intervention.

Questioning the Chief Minister's position, she said Sarma, who frequently speaks about women's safety and advocates the Uniform Civil Code, must clarify his stand on the allegations against Teron. She questioned whether the government would extend the same support and assurances to the woman as it had to other complainants.

"Double standards will not work. You don't need to call us 'Majoni'; you must also give a clarification on the letter sent by Mira Borthakur yesterday," she said, challenging the Chief Minister to respond to her communication. Borthakur also sought clarification from BJP state president Dilip Saikia, recalling his earlier assertion that corrupt and unscrupulous individuals could not remain in the party. She asked whether Teron was a genuine BJP member and referred to previous controversies involving individuals from Diphu.

Questioning the silence of the BJP Mahila Morcha, Borthakur challenged the organisation to protest against Teron and demand his resignation within 24 hours, saying its response would demonstrate its commitment to women's safety beyond political considerations. She also criticised the women's wing for allegedly remaining silent over several controversial incidents, including the Manipur violence, the cases involving Indrani Tahbildar, Jonali Nath and Junmoni Rabha, and the nude protest at Chachal in Guwahati. Describing the BJP Mahila Morcha as a "puppet", she alleged that its members were reluctant to speak against wrongdoing within their own party. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said appropriate action would be taken against Teron in accordance with the law and the findings of the competent authorities.

Responding to media queries, Sarma said Karbi Anglong had its own customary laws, traditions and traditional judicial mechanisms to address certain disputes. He said the government would act in accordance with the decisions of the relevant legal and judicial authorities. The controversy erupted after a married woman allegedly accused Teron of having a relationship with her, fathering a child and subsequently abandoning her. She reportedly made the allegations at a press conference in Diphu, triggering widespread political reactions.