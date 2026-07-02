Assam: Congress demands probe, temporary closure of Maharaj Prithu Flyover over alleged design flaws

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday demanded an investigation into alleged technical flaws in the newly constructed Maharaj Prithu Flyover in Guwahati, following a recent accident that reportedly claimed the life of a young businessman, Parimal Medhi.

Speaking to the media, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Meera Borthakur called for the temporary closure of the flyover and strict action against contractors and engineers involved in its construction. She also demanded that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Rs 852 crore project be examined during the probe.

Borthakur alleged negligence by the Public Works Department (PWD) and claimed that concerns about the flyover’s safety, particularly during rainfall, had been raised earlier but not addressed. She also made allegations of corruption in the project execution.

APCC leaders also criticised the state government on issues related to Gauhati University’s financial condition and education policy, while accusing the Centre of failing to fulfil promises regarding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six communities.

Also Read: Man Dies in Late-Night Crash on Guwahati's Maharaj Prithu Flyover