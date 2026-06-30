Guwahati: Slippery Maharaj Prithu Flyover Claims Another Life in Late-Night Crash

Guwahati: A young man was killed in a late-night road accident on the Maharaj Prithu Flyover in Chandmari, Guwahati on 29th June after a collision between a motorcycle and a scooter. As per to preliminary information, the accident occurred on Monday night when the two vehicles collided on the flyover under wet road conditions. The impact of the crash was severe, resulting in the death of one person at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Parimal Medhi, a resident of Noonmati.

Neigbours and eyewitnesses alleged that the Maharaj Prithu Flyover becomes particularly hazardous during rainfall due to its slippery road surface. They claimed that similar accidents have occurred on the stretch in the past and expressed concern over the safety of commuters, calling on the PWD and Government to implement corrective measures to reduce the risk of accidents during adverse weather conditions.

The latest fatality has once again drawn attention to the condition of the flyover and the need for preventive measures, including improved road surface maintenance and enhanced safety features.

Further details are awaited.