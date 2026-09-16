Assam Congress Expels 15 Leaders and Workers for Violating Party Discipline

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) expelled 15 party leaders and workers for three years with immediate effect for allegedly violating party discipline.

The disciplinary action was issued through a formal order by APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Barua on the direction of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi. The party said the action was taken for disregarding its directives and violating party discipline.

Those expelled were Hashim Uddin Barbhuiya, Sujit Das, Puja Das, advocate Jasim Uddin Laskar, Hanif Uddin Barbhuiya, Minority Department Working President Ali Reza Osmani, Fatima Choudhury, Lovely Begum, Partha Roy, Malabika Choudhury, Biswatosh Nag (Tinku), Nishith Das, Silchar Zilla Parishad member Nur Islam Barbhuiya, former Zonal Town President Anupam Pal and Silchar Assembly Constituency Youth Congress President Janmajay Choudhury.

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