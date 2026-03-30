Assam Congress Expels 15 Workers for Six Years Over Anti-Party Activities

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has expelled 15 party workers for a period of six years, citing alleged anti-party activities and gross violation of party discipline.
The decision was taken under the direction of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi and came into effect immediately, according to an official party order.
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The expelled members represent different Assembly constituencies spread across the state. Those named in the order are:
Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah — Titabor
Abul Miah — Gauripur
Aftadur Ali Khan — Chenga
Tapan Das — Udharbond
Sandip Das — Katigorah
Jahurul Islam Barbhuiya — Borkhola
Aziz Ahmed Khan — Karimganj South
Dr. Anup Kumar Das — Ramkrishna Nagar (SC)
Labaniya Boro — Boko-Chaygaon
Nitul Das — Dimoria (SC)
Girindra Kumar Bhuyan — Rangapara
Pallabi Saikia — Tezpur
Mukut Das — Raha (SC)
Biju Dowarah — Khowang
Aynul Hoque — Dalgaon
In the expulsion order, APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Baruah stated that the disciplinary action was necessary to maintain party integrity ahead of the ongoing political developments in Assam.