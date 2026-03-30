Guwahati

Assam Congress Expels 15 Workers for Six Years Over Anti-Party Activities

The APCC, under president Gaurav Gogoi, expelled 15 party members from constituencies across Assam for alleged indiscipline and anti-party conduct, with immediate effect.
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The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has expelled 15 party workers for a period of six years, citing alleged anti-party activities and gross violation of party discipline.

The decision was taken under the direction of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi and came into effect immediately, according to an official party order.

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The expelled members represent different Assembly constituencies spread across the state. Those named in the order are:

  • Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah — Titabor

  • Abul Miah — Gauripur

  • Aftadur Ali Khan — Chenga

  • Tapan Das — Udharbond

  • Sandip Das — Katigorah

  • Jahurul Islam Barbhuiya — Borkhola

  • Aziz Ahmed Khan — Karimganj South

  • Dr. Anup Kumar Das — Ramkrishna Nagar (SC)

  • Labaniya Boro — Boko-Chaygaon

  • Nitul Das — Dimoria (SC)

  • Girindra Kumar Bhuyan — Rangapara

  • Pallabi Saikia — Tezpur

  • Mukut Das — Raha (SC)

  • Biju Dowarah — Khowang

  • Aynul Hoque — Dalgaon

In the expulsion order, APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Baruah stated that the disciplinary action was necessary to maintain party integrity ahead of the ongoing political developments in Assam.

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