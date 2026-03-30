Kharge Unveils Five Congress Guarantees for Assam at Lakhimpur Rally

Kharge drew a sharp contrast between the Congress cash transfer promise and what he described as the BJP's conditional approach to welfare.

"We are calling the cash transfer unconditional as the money which the BJP is giving to women now is conditional. To become a beneficiary, one has to be a member of the BJP, but we won't impose such conditions," he said.

He backed the party's credibility on guarantees by pointing to Congress-governed states. "Such promises have been fulfilled in Rajasthan, Karnataka and Telangana," he told the crowd.