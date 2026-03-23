Assam Congress Expels Member Over Alleged Insult to Singer Zubeen Garg

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has expelled one of its booth-level members after allegations emerged that he insulted popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.
The expulsion of Sadulla Sikdar takes immediate effect, as per an official directive issued by APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Baruah.
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The party has not stopped at expulsion. The APCC has separately instructed the concerned Block Congress Committee to lodge a formal police complaint — an FIR — against Sikdar at the local police station in connection with the incident.
The party stated that it takes a firm stance on respect for cultural icons and public figures, framing the action as a matter of principle rather than just internal discipline.