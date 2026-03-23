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Congress Announces Candidates for 7 Assam Assembly Seats

The AICC's Central Election Committee has named candidates for seven Legislative Assembly Constituencies in Assam ahead of the April 9 state election.
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The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday released the names of its candidates for seven seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly election, with the Central Election Committee (CEC) finalising the list.

The AICC has named the following candidates for their respective constituencies:

  • Joseph Hasda — Gossaigaon LAC

  • Birkhang Boro — Dotma LAC (ST)

  • Rajat Kanti Saha — Bijni LAC

  • Anchula Gwara Daimary — Bhergaon LAC

  • Narayan Adhikari — Mazbat LAC

  • Nirmal Langthasa — Haflong LAC (ST)

  • Amar Chand Jain — Katigorah LAC

Also Read: It is not a BJP-vs-Cong but Cong-vs-Cong battle: Gaurav

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