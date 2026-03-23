Congress Announces Candidates for 7 Assam Assembly Seats

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday released the names of its candidates for seven seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly election, with the Central Election Committee (CEC) finalising the list.

The AICC has named the following candidates for their respective constituencies:

Joseph Hasda — Gossaigaon LAC

Birkhang Boro — Dotma LAC (ST)

Rajat Kanti Saha — Bijni LAC

Anchula Gwara Daimary — Bhergaon LAC

Narayan Adhikari — Mazbat LAC

Nirmal Langthasa — Haflong LAC (ST)

Amar Chand Jain — Katigorah LAC

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