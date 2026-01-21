Assam: Congress extends candidature application deadline to Jan 28 amid surge of aspirants

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has extended the deadline for submitting applications for party candidature to January 28, following a surge in aspirants seeking tickets. The announcement was made by APCC President Gaurav Gogoi, who also conveyed his best wishes to all applicants.

By Tuesday evening, over 150 aspirants had submitted their applications, while APCC Treasurer Dr. Hemhari Pegu confirmed that approximately 750 applications had been filed since the process began.

Several senior leaders also submitted their applications on Tuesday, including MLAs Rakibuddin Ahmed and Diganta Barman, Co-Chairman of the Social Media Department Pratik Bordoloi, party spokesperson Rupa Kalita, and Gautam Bhattacharya, among others. The party cited the growing demand as the reason for extending the deadline.

