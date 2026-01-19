Congress saved infiltrators, posing a threat to Assam: PM Narendra Modi

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: During his speech at the Bhoomi Pujan of Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project at Mouchanda Pathar in Kaliabor today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down heavily on the opposition Congress party and the party’s nexus with infiltrators for the sake of votes. Addressing the huge crowd of people gathered for the occasion, PM Modi posed questions on the threat from infiltration to the identity of Assam and sought their support for the eviction drives being conducted by the BJP government in the state.

Towards the end of his speech to the gathering, PM Modi said, “Friends, today, among you, a discussion of a major challenge present before Assam is also necessary. This challenge is of saving Assam’s identity, of saving Assam’s culture. You tell me, should Assam’s identity be saved or not? Not like this, everyone answer, should Assam’s identity be saved or not? Should your identity be formed or not? Should the heritage of your ancestors be saved or not? Today, the way the BJP government in Assam is dealing with infiltration and the way it is freeing our forests, historical cultural sites, and your lands from illegal occupation is being greatly praised today. Is this right or not? Should this happen or not? Is this for your good or not? But friends, take a moment to consider what the Congress did to Assam. Just to form governments and get some votes, it handed the soil of Assam over to infiltrators. Congress formed governments in Assam for decades. During this time, infiltration kept increasing continuously, kept increasing, and what did these people – infiltrators – do? They had no concern for the history of Assam, the culture here, or our faith; therefore, they occupied places everywhere. Infiltration led to the occupation of animal corridors, the encouragement of illegal poaching, and an increase in smuggling and other crimes. These infiltrators are disturbing the balance of population, attacking our culture, snatching the employment of the poor and the youth, and occupying land by deceiving people in tribal areas. This is a very big threat to the security of both Assam and the country.”

Asking the people to be wary of the Congress, the PM said, “Friends, you have to be very careful of Congress. Congress has only one policy: save the infiltrators and get power with the help of infiltrators! Across the whole country, Congress and its companions are doing this. In Bihar, too, they took out journeys and rallies to save infiltrators. But the public of Bihar completely wiped out Congress. Now it is the turn of the people of Assam; I am confident that Congress will get a befitting reply from the land of Assam as well.”

Regarding the progress of Assam under the BJP regime, PM Modi said, “Friends, the development of Assam is opening new doors for the development of the entire Northeast. Assam is giving direction to the Act East Policy. When Assam moves forward, the Northeast moves forward. When the Northeast moves forward, India moves forward. Our efforts and the trust of the people of Assam will take the entire Northeast to new heights. With this very belief, I once again congratulate all of you very much for today’s projects.”

