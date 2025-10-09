Assam: Congress Files FIRs against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Several units of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) have filed police complaints against Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma alleging that his recent remarks were derogatory and insulting toward the women of Assam.

In a statement issued to the media today, the APCC said that “during a government event related to the Orunodoi scheme, the Chief Minister made an offensive statement questioning whether Congress leaders were born from their mothers’ wombs. The Congress party described the comment as highly indecent, unconstitutional, and disrespectful toward Assamese women.”

Following this, Krishna Das, president of the scheduled caste department of the Assam Pradesh Congress, lodged an FIR at the Geetanagar Police Station in Guwahati, accusing the Chief Minister of insulting women belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) communities.

Similarly, in Karbi Anglong, the district media department president of the APCC, Cherisma Lengthepi, also filed a complaint condemning the Chief Minister’s remarks as an insult to the tribal women of Assam.

The Congress party has demanded strict legal action against Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleging that this was not the first instance of the Chief Minister making derogatory statements against women in the state.

Also Read: Assam Police Can't Go To Singapore Suo Moto: CM Sarma