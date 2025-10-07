Assam Police cannot suo moto go to Singapore to investigate: CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam Police cannot suo moto go to Singapore and examine witnesses or collect evidence on Zubeen's death.

Regarding the investigation into Zubeen Garg's demise, the CM said that the police force of a sovereign nation cannot decide on its own to go to another sovereign country for investigations. Since the Government of India has a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, and the state government, through the Centre, has requested the evocation of the treaty, it is expected that the Singapore Police will help the Assam Police in the investigation by providing evidence collected by them.

"People of Assam must repose trust in the Assam Police and the judicial commission set up to examine Zubeen's death. If there is lots of misinformation and photos on social media, this may hinder the investigation from reaching its logical conclusion," he stressed.

A Singapore-based Assamese, Rupkamal Kalita, who was present during the incident in which Zubeen expired, has informed the Assam Police that he will be reaching Guwahati tomorrow. The rest of the expatriates on the yacht at that time have not confirmed their presence here, citing different difficulties. But the state government is confident that they will also come here to help in the investigation.

The CM said, "We have requested the Government of India that the ED and Income Tax department should take up the case against Shyamkanu Mahanta." He further said that there are two kinds of Zubeen's fans. The actual fans of Zubeen want that he should get justice. The other kind want to take this opportunity to defeat the BJP. "If some people are not satisfied with the conclusion of the investigation into Zubeen's death, they may approach the court, but doing politics in the name of Zubeen is in bad taste," he added.

