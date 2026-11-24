STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) observed the sixth death anniversary of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi with an all-faith prayer and memorial meeting at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati on Sunday.

Congress leaders and workers paid floral tributes to Gogoi, recalling his 15-year tenure as Chief Minister and his contributions to Assam's development.

APCC president and MP Gaurav Gogoi said his father had served as Chief Minister, Union Minister and MP without facing allegations of corruption. He described Tarun Gogoi as a decisive and compassionate leader whose life reflected honesty, transparency and simplicity. He said his father had remained committed to his principles and encouraged younger generations.

Gaurav also advocated elections through ballot papers, alleging electoral malpractice, and referred to the Congress's nationwide programme on November 26 to mobilise public opinion in defence of the Constitution.

Former MP Bolin Kuli recalled Gogoi's ability to connect with people across social and economic backgrounds and his opposition to communal forces. Former Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia described him as a leader who combined peace with development, while former minister Nilamani Sen Deka highlighted his efforts towards the inclusive development of different communities.

Former Assembly Speaker Tank Bahadur Rai recalled Gogoi's stand against corruption. Mahila Congress president Meera Borthakur Goswami highlighted his humanitarian outlook, while APCC Media and Communication Department chairman Bedabrat Bora recalled his cordial relationship with journalists and initiatives such as providing them with laptops.

Several Congress leaders, former legislators and party office-bearers attended the meeting.