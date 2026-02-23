Assam: Congress intensifies campaign with district-level briefings

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday intensified its campaign against the BJP-led state government by launching a series of district-level press conferences to publicize its recently released “charge sheet” alleging corruption, maladministration and policy failures during the past five years.

The exercise follows the formal release of the document on February 19 by AICC general secretary and Assam screening committee chairperson Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. APCC president Gaurav Gogoi has since directed party leaders to present what he described as “documentary evidence” before the public across the state.

Addressing to the media at Rajiv Bhavan in Guwahati, APCC Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur alleged that a “syndicate raj” was functioning under the present dispensation, claiming that illegal trade in commodities such as coal, timber, sand, stone, supari, livestock and other goods was being facilitated through a commission-based system. She further alleged irregularities in development projects, transfers, postings and tenders, and accused the ruling establishment of weakening governance through a parallel structure.

She also levelled allegations of illegal accumulation of assets by ministers and MLAs, rising state borrowings despite CAG observations, failure to grant ST status to six communities, and neglect in implementing key provisions of the Assam Accord, including Clause 6. Raising the NRC issue, she claimed that a scam worth Rs 1,600 crore had taken place and alleged that the updating process had been stalled.

On eviction drives, the Congress leader alleged that operations were carried out without proper notice, survey or rehabilitation and claimed that many of those evicted were flood and erosion-affected people.

The party also accused the government of misusing the police, curbing democratic protests, weakening the media and failing to address unemployment and healthcare concerns. It further alleged large-scale environmental damage in areas such as Dehing Patkai and Deepor Beel and criticized what it termed poor urban flood management in major towns.

Similar press conferences were held in Jorhat, while the party has scheduled further briefings in Sonitpur, Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Silchar and Mangaldoi as part of its statewide outreach.

