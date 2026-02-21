Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi defends seat-sharing decision

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi has asserted that he is making his “best possible efforts” to move forward by bringing together the major opposition political parties in the state, stressing that an alliance is the need of the hour for Assam.

In a message shared on his social media handle, Gogoi addressed questions over why the Congress had conceded a significant number of seats in the ongoing seat-sharing exercise. He said his decision was guided by the larger objective of forging unity among like-minded parties. “I have been continuing my sincere efforts to move ahead by taking all the principal opposition parties of the state together. Many have asked why the Congress has given up so many seats. My answer to them is — I believe that, at this moment, an alliance is extremely necessary. Given the present situation, unity is crucial for Assam,” he stated.

Appealing for a constructive approach from all stakeholders, the APCC chief urged parties involved in the discussions to come forward with a positive mindset and complete the seat-sharing process at the earliest through mutual understanding and flexibility.

Gogoi’s statement comes amid ongoing negotiations among opposition parties over seat distribution ahead of the forthcoming elections, with the Congress leadership indicating that coalition-building remains its top political priority in the state.

