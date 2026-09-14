Assam Congress launches drive to rebuild flood-ravaged homes in Sivasagar, Jorhat and Charaideo

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has intensified its efforts to help rebuild houses damaged by recent floods in the Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Charaideo districts, directing party functionaries to identify affected villages and prioritise the reconstruction process.

The decision was made during a meeting at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati on September 12, which was attended by APCC general secretaries and presidents of the District Congress Committees. AICC general secretary and Assam in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, along with APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, were also present at the meeting. Following instructions from Gogoi, APCC general secretaries, district in-charges, and district Congress committee presidents have been asked to coordinate with Congress units in the three districts to identify villages where flood-affected families need reconstruction assistance. In a formal notification issued by APCC organisational general secretary Ramanna Barua, the party functionaries concerned were directed to carry out this task without delay and to ensure that the entire process is treated as a top priority.

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