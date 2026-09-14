Akhil Gogoi Demands Rs 10 Lakh Compensation for Each Flood-Affected Family, Threatens Protest at CM’s Residence

DEMOW: The Raijor Dal organised a mass gathering at the Betbari High School playground on Sunday for flood-affected families who have been deprived of the Rs 15,000 financial assistance, demanding that they receive the relief.

Rahul Gohain, president of the Raijor Dal’s Demow constituency unit, presided over the meeting. Dhaijya Konwar, general secretary of the Raijor Dal Central Committee, also spoke on the occasion.

Akhil Gogoi, Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA, claimed that 95 percent of the people in the Sivasagar constituency had received the Rs 15,000 financial assistance, while the remaining five per cent would receive it by tomorrow or the day after.

He said, “They say that people should not vote for the Opposition and that people will not receive government benefits if there is an Opposition MLA. I, as an Opposition MLA, have ensured that 95 out of 100 people have received the assistance, while the remaining five per cent will receive it by tomorrow or the day after.”

Gogoi criticised Demow MLA and Minister Sushanta Borgohain, alleging that flood-affected families in some panchayats of the constituency had not received the financial assistance. He demanded that Borgohain resign at the earliest, saying that as a minister, he had failed to provide assistance to flood-affected people in his own constituency.

Gogoi assured the people of Demow constituency that, after consulting them, he would work to ensure that the flood-affected families received the Rs 15,000 assistance from the government. He said he would complete the work within 15 days. He said he would wait until the night of September 16, and if the assistance was not provided by then, he would stage a protest in front of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s residence on September 17.

Gogoi demanded compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each flood-affected family. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not visiting the flood-affected areas during the floods.

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