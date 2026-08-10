Assam Congress Marks 84th Quit India Anniversary, Urges Youth to Draw Inspiration from Freedom Struggle

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee observed the 84th anniversary of the Quit India Movement at Rajiv Bhawan on Sunday, with senior party leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora calling upon the younger generation to draw inspiration from the freedom struggle and serve the nation.

Bora, who was the chief speaker at the programme, highlighted the historical significance of the movement launched in 1942. He said the Congress leadership faced mass arrests following the adoption of the Quit India resolution on August 8, 1942, but party workers across the country continued the movement despite British repression.

He said the movement ultimately played a decisive role in India’s struggle for independence and urged young people to uphold the spirit of sacrifice and patriotism associated with it.

The programme was anchored by Pradesh Congress Administrative General Secretary Bipul Gogoi.

Former MLA Binanda Saikia, APCC Organizational General Secretary Ramanna Baruah, General Secretary Arun Tiwari, Guwahati City District Congress president Swapan Das and several party leaders and workers attended the commemoration.

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