Assam Congress marks Rajiv Gandhi’s 82nd birth anniversary with tributes in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) observed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s 82nd birth anniversary at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati on Thursday with a floral tribute and commemorative meeting.

The programme began with the lighting of 21 earthen lamps by former MP Bolin Kuli, followed by party leaders and workers offering floral wreaths at Gandhi’s memorial on the premises.

A commemorative meeting was held under the chairmanship of City District Congress President Swapan Das. Former MP Abdul Khaleque recalled Gandhi’s contribution to the nation and highlighted his vision for women’s empowerment. Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur and former MP Bolin Kuli also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.

Former MLA Nandita Das, APCC leaders and senior Congress workers attended the programme.

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