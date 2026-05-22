Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Rajiv Gandhi, who served as India’s Prime Minister from 1984 to 1989, assumed office following the assassination of his mother, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. At the age of 40, he became the youngest Prime Minister in Indian history. In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his death anniversary.”

Rajiv Gandhi led the country until the 1989 general elections, after which he served as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He resigned in December 1990, just six months before he himself was assassinated in a brutal terrorist attack.

According to the PM India website, Rajiv Gandhi, born on August 20, 1944, in Bombay, was just three when India became independent and his grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, became the first Prime Minister of the country.

His parents, Indira Gandhi and Feroze Gandhi, moved to New Delhi from Lucknow when his father became an MP.

Earlier in the day, Congress paid tributes to the former Prime Minister and said, “On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi ji, countless salutations. Rajiv Gandhi ji’s visionary leadership, dedication to the nation, and his thoughts will always continue to inspire the Congress family.” Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party leaders and workers paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at Vir Bhumi in Delhi. “Rajiv ji’s contributions to strengthening India’s unity, democratic values and technological progress remain deeply etched in the nation’s journey,” Congress said. (IANS)

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