Assam Congress moves Chief Election Commissioner accusing state govt of violating model code of conduct

GUWAHATI: APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) president Bhupen Kumar Borah wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) with an allegation against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In his letter, Borah said, "... the Model Code of Conduct has come into force from the evening of March 6, 2024, and all political parties and their members are bound to abide by the same. The Chief Minister of Assam, on March 18, 2024, while addressing the media, claimed that all the candidates of the Indian National Congress party will join the BJP if he wishes. He further commented that all Congress candidates will join the BJP even if they win the election, and therefore there is no point in casting votes in favour of Congress. The said statement of the Chief Minister of Assam got wide publicity, and it is sending the wrong message amongst voters in general. This, according to us, is in violation of the Model Code of Conduct on two counts: (a) by making such outrageously false statements that are not backed by any proof, he is trying to influence the voters choice, which is not in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct; (b) by making the said statements, he is also trying to lure Congress candidates, which again is not in tune with the conduct of free and fair elections."

Borah said that the statement cited above is a violation of the model code of conduct, and hence the CEC should take strict action against the Chief Minister of the State.

