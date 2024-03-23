Northeast Frontier Railway's continued pace of growth in freight loading

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway has been constantly progressing in freight loading and has loaded 0.832 million metric tonnes (MT) during the month of February 2024. During the current financial year, from April 2023 to February 2024, the total count of freight loading increased to 9.183 million metric tonnes.

During the month of February 2024, P.O.L. loading has registered progress by a good margin with a few other miscellaneous commodities. During this period, the loading of P.O.L. items increased by 28%. Loading of fertiliser also registered an increase of 5.3% and cement by 3.2%.

During the current financial year up to February 2024, container loading increased by 8.9%, loading of food grain items increased by 22.3%, and loading of ballast also registered an increase of 18% as compared to the corresponding period of the last financial year.

1. F. Railway is working dedicatedly round the clock to serve its customers and ensure essential commodities reach end users on time. The increase in freight loading year after year signifies the economic activities of the region, a press release said.

