Assam Congress Pays Solemn Tribute to Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday organised a solemn tribute programme at Rajiv Bhawan here to commemorate Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

Senior Congress leader and former MP Bolin Kuli lit the ceremonial lamp before the portrait of the legendary artiste, following which party leaders and workers offered floral tributes and garlanded the portrait. Those present recalled Hazarika’s timeless musical creations and his message of harmony, unity and humanity. The gathering also took a collective pledge to uphold and propagate his ideals. APCC Cultural Cell chairperson Trishna Pegu Doley, along with office-bearers of various party cells and departments and members of the Guwahati City District Congress Committee, attended the programme.

Senior leaders Gunakanta Gogoi, Balika Lahan Pegu, Mainajan Begum, Raja Das and Rosonto Mazumdar were among those present.

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